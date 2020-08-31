Rwanda arrests hotelier from 'Hotel Rwanda' on 'terrorism'

(@FahadShabbir)

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Rwandan investigators announced Monday they had arrested Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroic actions during the 1994 genocide were depicted in the Oscar-nominated movie "Hotel Rwanda", accusing the high-profile government critic of terrorism.

The Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) said Rusesabagina, who lives in Belgium, had been detained "through international cooperation" and was being held at a police station in the capital on serious charges.

"With the cooperation of the international community, Paul Rusesabagina was arrested and he is now in the hands of RIB," RIB acting spokesman Thierry Murangira told reporters in Kigali.