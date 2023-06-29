MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Rwandan government said on Thursday it was ready to honor agreements to take in illegal migrants from the United Kingdom and provide them with everything they need, despite their deportation being ruled illegal by the UK Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal ruled earlier in the day that the UK government's plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda was unlawful until flaws in the asylum process were corrected, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

"Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work ... When the migrants do arrive, we will welcome them and provide them with the support they will need to build new lives in Rwanda," the Rwandan government tweeted.

On April 13, 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement under which individuals recognized by the British government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers would be deported to Rwanda for documentation processing, asylum and resettlement.

The plan has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and some politicians who believe the measure will not help stem the flow of illegal migrants. In addition, the UK authorities took measures to reduce illegal migration into the country by housing asylum seekers on barges docked off the British coast instead of hotels.

In August 2022, over 13,500 people crossed the English Channel to enter the UK illegally, the highest monthly number since the migration crisis began in 2019. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million Pounds ($8.7 million) a day to house migrants in hotels.