Rwanda Businesses Pay Price For DR Congo Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Rwandan truckers and exporters say they are paying a steep price for the conflict in the eastern region of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, having to deal with angry locals and fearful customers.
Olivier Munyemana, a Rwandan lorry driver, knows the route from the Indian Ocean port of Dar es Salaam to the DRC by heart, having driven it for eight years.
But as fighting has escalated in DRC in recent months, with the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group seizing large areas of the east, including the border towns of Goma and Bukavu, he is too afraid to cross.
He says drivers face attacks from locals angry at Rwanda's involvement in the conflict.
"I can't risk my life or losing my truck," he told AFP. "We have had cases of trucks being burned and drivers attacked."
Rwanda says the M23's takeover in eastern DRC is necessary to eradicate a Rwandan militia originally formed by those who committed the 1994 genocide and which threaten to attack its borders.
The DRC claims Rwanda is seeking regime change and control of the east's vast mineral wealth.
Recent Stories
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda businesses pay price for DR Congo conflict6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan in Madinah: Neighborhood stalls bring heritage to life36 minutes ago
-
Greenland's homeless left behind as Arctic island modernises36 minutes ago
-
Israeli negotiators head to Qatar for Gaza truce talks36 minutes ago
-
Opium farming takes root in Myanmar's war-wracked landscape36 minutes ago
-
Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession36 minutes ago
-
Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure46 minutes ago
-
Swiatek sails on at Indian Wells, Medvedev through56 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US56 minutes ago
-
At mass rally, Mexico president says confident Trump tariffs resolved1 hour ago
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 190,000 properties blacked out1 hour ago
-
7-Eleven to explore sell-offs with Couche-Tard ahead of potential merger2 hours ago