Rwanda Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death In Country - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Rwanda Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Death in Country - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Rwanda registered the first coronavirus related fatality in the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the COVID-19 tally reached 359.

"The patient who died was a 65-year-old Rwandan truck driver residing in a neighbouring country who opted to return home to Rwanda after falling seriously ill," the ministry tweeted.

Moreover, Rwanda confirmed four new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 359. At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by three to 250.

According to health authorities, the African country has conducted over 67,000 coronavirus tests.

