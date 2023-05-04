Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

Rwandans grieved Thursday for lost loved ones and destroyed homes after powerful floods and landslides tore through the country killing at least 130 people and leaving many thousands homeless

The government was still counting the cost as families prepared to bury their dead in the aftermath of a natural disaster caused by torrential rains in the steep and hilly country.

Rivers of mud swept away homes and other infrastructure and cut off roads in several parts of the country, particularly the Western Province bordering Lake Kivu where the worst devastation was reported.

"I found my child buried under rocks and bricks that fell on him during the heavy rains. He died at the hospital," Anonciata, who only gave one name, told AFP in the hard-hit district of Karongi.

"It is very devastating for our family. One of my other children also got badly injured on the head. I pray he survives." In Rubavu, another district badly affected, survivors were counting their blessings while coming to grips with the scale of destruction.

Jacqueline Mukamana rushed out of her home at midnight when neighbours alerted her that the river was flooding only for her home to be swept away.

"Our house, and everything (else), has been destroyed," she said.

Another resident, Paul Bizimana, was grateful he managed to get his family out: "I managed to rescue my kids and family members... at least they are safe."