Rwanda Court Upholds Election Ban On Opposition Politician

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A Rwandan court on Wednesday found opposition leader and government critic Victoire Ingabire ineligible to run in the July presidential elections because of previous convictions for terrorism and genocide denial.

"I disagree with this ruling. It is clearly politicised. We still have a country where the courts are still not independent," she told AFP after the Kigali high court ruling.

A fierce critic of Rwanda's long-ruling President Paul Kagame, Ingabire spent eight years in prison before receiving a presidential pardon in 2018.

The polls are widely expected to return Kagame to office for a fourth seven-year term, after he presided over controversial constitution amendments allowing him to potentially rule until 2034.

The 66-year-old has been at the helm of the landlocked African nation for decades, winning presidential elections in 2003, 2010 and 2017 -- with more than 90 percent of the vote.

Kagame's only known challenger in the July polls is Green Party leader Frank Habineza, who secured 0.45 percent of the vote in 2017. All other opposition parties back the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front.

An ethnic Hutu, Ingabire, 55, was accused of "divisionism" after publicly questioning the government narrative of the 1994 genocide targeting the Tutsi minority that killed around 800,000 people.

Kagame has been praised for bringing stability to the African nation but his government's dismal human rights record has drawn censure.

