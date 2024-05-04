Rwanda Denies Involvement In DRC Camp Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Rwanda on Saturday dismissed a US assertion that its forces were involved in a deadly attack on a camp for displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
At least nine people were killed in blasts on Friday in the camp on the outskirts of the city of Goma, local sources said.
The US State Department said in a statement it "strongly condemns the attack... from Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and M23 positions on the Mugunga camp".
DR Congo government spokesman Patrick Muyaya also accused "the Rwandan army and its M23 terrorist supporters" of being responsible in a statement on X on Friday.
Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo described the US comments as "ridiculous", in a post on X, the former Twitter.
"How do you come to this absurd conclusion? The RDF, a professional army, would never attack an IDP camp," she said.
