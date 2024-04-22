Rwanda Deportation Flights To Take Off 'come What May': UK's Sunak
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday promised to begin deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda in coming months as part of a plan to deter arrivals that has sparked controversy.
"We are ready, plans are in place and these flights will go, come what may," Sunak told a Downing Street news conference, hours before parliament is set to approve a key part of the proposal.
Sunak says it is essential to deter record numbers of asylum seekers crossing the Channel to England from France in small boats and has made it a key pillar of his Conservative party's pitch to voters.
Care4Calais, a charity that supports asylum seekers, called the plan an unworkable and cruel "gimmick".
The new bill compels judges to regard the east African nation as a safe third country and gives ministers the power to disregard sections of international and British human rights law.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks22 minutes ago
-
Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations22 minutes ago
-
UK deportation flights to Rwanda will take off 'come what may': PM Sunak32 minutes ago
-
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded1 hour ago
-
'Staggering' number of workers facing climate change-induced health hazards: UN1 hour ago
-
Poland 'ready' to host nuclear weapons: president Andrzej1 hour ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'1 hour ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan in rare Iraq visit to discuss water, oil, security2 hours ago
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election2 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by strong 5.5-magnitude quake2 hours ago
-
Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch2 hours ago
-
China congratulates Maldives on successful parliamentary election2 hours ago