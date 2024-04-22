Open Menu

Rwanda Deportation Flights To Take Off 'come What May': UK's Sunak

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rwanda deportation flights to take off 'come what may': UK's Sunak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday promised to begin deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda in coming months as part of a plan to deter arrivals that has sparked controversy.

"We are ready, plans are in place and these flights will go, come what may," Sunak told a Downing Street news conference, hours before parliament is set to approve a key part of the proposal.

Sunak says it is essential to deter record numbers of asylum seekers crossing the Channel to England from France in small boats and has made it a key pillar of his Conservative party's pitch to voters.

Care4Calais, a charity that supports asylum seekers, called the plan an unworkable and cruel "gimmick".

The new bill compels judges to regard the east African nation as a safe third country and gives ministers the power to disregard sections of international and British human rights law.

