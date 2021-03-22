UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Discovers 12 Cases Of COVID-19 Variants

Rwanda has so far detected 12 cases of the COVID-19 variants first found in South Africa and Britain, it's health minister said on Sunday

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Rwanda has so far detected 12 cases of the COVID-19 variants first found in South Africa and Britain, it's health minister said on Sunday.

Out of 400 samples assessed for possible new strains between October 2020 and February 2021, 10 samples has the new strain first found in South Africa and two has the new strain first found in Britain, Daniel Ngamije was quoted by the national broadcaster Rwanda Television as saying.

All the 12 patients have fully recovered without infecting other people, as they were isolated in designated places, he said.

Rwanda has no other COVID-19 variants based on thorough tests and assessment done in all parts of the country, he said.

The ministry of health on Sunday reported 67 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total tally to 20,828, with 19,180 recoveries and 290 deaths.

