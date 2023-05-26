UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Genocide Fugitive Kayishema Appears In S.Africa Court

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Rwanda genocide fugitive Kayishema appears in S.Africa court

Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last fugitives sought over the 1994 Rwanda genocide, appeared before a court in the South African city of Cape Town on Friday, two days after being arrested following 22 years on the run

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last fugitives sought over the 1994 Rwanda genocide, appeared before a court in the South African city of Cape Town on Friday, two days after being arrested following 22 years on the run.

He allegedly took part in one of the genocide's bloodiest episodes, when thousands of men, women and children who had sought shelter in a church were slaughtered.

Wearing a blue jacket, black trousers and spectacles, he denied any role in the massacre after being quizzed by a local journalist before entering the packed courtroom.

"What I can say, we are sorry to hear what was happening," he said, asked if he had anything to say to the victims.

"There was a civil war in that time and people were killing each other... I didn't have any role." Flanked by armed officers with helmets and bullet-proof vests, Kayishema briefly held up a prayer book titled "Jesus First" before identifying himself to the court.

The 62-year-old appeared calm and composed as a state prosecutor read out the accusations against him.

They include "genocide" and conspiracy to commit genocide "relating to the slaughter of more than 2,000 people in Rwanda in 1994," prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse told the court.

At the end of a short hearing, magistrate Ronel Oliver remanded him into custody.

He is to be held at Cape Town's maximum security Pollsmoor prison until a next court appearance scheduled for June 2.

The former Rwandan police inspector was arrested on Wednesday at a grape farm in the small winelands town of Paarl, 60 kilometres (35 miles) north of Cape Town.

He had been living in South Africa under an alias for more than two decades, prosecutors said.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Paarl Cape Town South Africa Rwanda June Women Prayer Church Court

Recent Stories

IMF Urges US Congress to Swiftly Raise Debt Limit, ..

IMF Urges US Congress to Swiftly Raise Debt Limit, End Recurring Stand-Offs

6 minutes ago
 Bulgarian President Says Russian, Ukrainian People ..

Bulgarian President Says Russian, Ukrainian People Equally Close to Bulgarians

6 minutes ago
 Failure to Reach US Debt Ceiling Deal Would Cause ..

Failure to Reach US Debt Ceiling Deal Would Cause Contraction in US, World Econo ..

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

6 minutes ago
 Seminar held on China's Global Development Initiat ..

Seminar held on China's Global Development Initiative

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt committed to expedited developmen ..

Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.