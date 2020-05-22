UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Genocide Suspect Bizimana Dead: UN Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:08 PM

Former Rwandan defence minister Augustin Bizimana, one of the top suspects wanted over the country's 1994 genocide, has died, the UN tribunal said Friday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Former Rwandan defence minister Augustin Bizimana, one of the top suspects wanted over the country's 1994 genocide, has died, the UN tribunal said Friday.

He is believed to have died around August 2000, "based on the conclusive identification of Bizimana's remains in a grave site in Pointe Noire, the Republic of the Congo," the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

