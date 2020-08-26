UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Issues Int'l Arrest Warrants For Ex-Military Intelligence Chief Over Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:28 PM

Rwanda has issued an international arrest warrant for French-based Aloys Ntiwiragabo, the chief of military intelligence through the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Rwanda has issued an international arrest warrant for French-based Aloys Ntiwiragabo, the chief of military intelligence through the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye said on Wednesday.

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda has accused Ntiwiragabo of being one of the organizers of the massacre of the Rwandan ethnic minority of Tutsi. French authorities launched a probe into the former intelligence official after he was found hiding in Orleans suburbs in late July.

"We have issued an international arrest warrant against Aloys Ntiwiragabo, the genocide suspect. We have investigated his case and we are working with the French unit in charge of combating war crimes and crimes against humanity," Havugiyaremye said at a press conference, as quoted by Thai newspaper Bangkok Post.

In 1994, an airplane carrying then-Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down by the unknown. Extremists from the Rwandan ethnic majority of Hutu took advantage of the political vacuum that followed the president's death to seize control in the country and launch genocide against Tutsis. In less than three months from April-June of that year, nearly 800,000 people were massacred, mainly Tutsis, but also opposition-minded Hutus and other ethnic minorities.

