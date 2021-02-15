UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Launches COVID-19 Vaccination: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Rwanda launches COVID-19 vaccination: ministry

Rwanda has started vaccinating high-risk groups against COVID-19 nationwide, notably frontline healthcare staff, with limited vaccine doses acquired through international cooperation, said the Health Ministry on Sunday

KIGALI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Rwanda has started vaccinating high-risk groups against COVID-19 nationwide, notably frontline healthcare staff, with limited vaccine doses acquired through international cooperation, said the Health Ministry on Sunday.

It is the initial phase of COVID-19 immunization in Rwanda and will be followed by a wider roll-out later this month with supplies expected from COVAX and the African Union's Africa Medical Supplies Platform, it tweeted.

According to the ministry, the central African country's COVID-19 vaccination plan is ready, with infrastructure, protocols and personnel all in place.

As of Sunday, Rwanda has recorded a total of 17,343 cases with 14,792 recoveries and 239 deaths.

The Rwandan government plans to inoculate at least 60 percent of its population in two years, or some 8 million people, to achieve herd immunity against the virus in the country, said Tharcisse Mpunga, minister of state in charge of Primary healthcare in the health ministry.

The government is also trying to acquire more vaccines for the whole population, Mpunga said.

Related Topics

Africa Immunity Rwanda Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

16 minutes ago

Russia to Carry Out Over 10 Space Launches From Ba ..

29 seconds ago

Court Hearing for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Delay ..

30 seconds ago

Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured in Truck Rollover Accide ..

32 seconds ago

China's paper-making industry posts rising profits ..

34 seconds ago

Singapore revises up 2021 growth forecast for merc ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.