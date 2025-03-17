Rwanda Says Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Belgium
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Rwanda said Monday it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying the European nation had "consistently undermined" Kigali "during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo"
The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group launched a massive offensive in the mineral-rich east of the DRC earlier this year, taking two major cities.
A United Nations report has said that Kigali effectively controls the group and has around 4,000 troops in the country.
Kigali has denied involvement in the conflict and says it faces a threat from ethnic Hutu fighters in the DRC.
"The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
"Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region," it said.
It said that the decision reflected "Rwanda's commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans".
All Belgian diplomats within the country will be required to leave within 48 hours, the statement added.
