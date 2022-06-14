UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Says Ready To Welcome Thousands In UK Migrant Deal

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 11:25 PM

The Rwandan government on Tuesday doubled down on its defence of a controversial deal to take in asylum seekers being expelled from Britain, saying it was ready to welcome thousands of migrants

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rwandan government on Tuesday doubled down on its defence of a controversial deal to take in asylum seekers being expelled from Britain, saying it was ready to welcome thousands of migrants.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo described the agreement, which has been opposed by the UN and rights groups, as an "innovative programme".

"People may have their opinions about this programme depending on where they come from, or because of how this is portrayed in the media, but for us it is about being part of a solution to a broken global asylum system.

"We are doing this for the right reasons," Makolo told a press conference in Kigali. "We don't think it is immoral to offer a home to people." A plane carrying a first batch of asylum seekers being deported from Britain to Rwanda was due to leave on Tuesday night despite court challenges to the UK's policy.

Makolo said she did not have an exact number of migrants expected to arrive in the country.

"But we are happy to host thousands of them over the lifespan of this programme. Our president (Paul Kagame) has in the past pledged to host over 30,000, so we have the capacity to do this." "We do not consider living in Rwanda a punishment," she added. "We will do our best to make sure that the migrants are taken care of and that they are able to build a life here." The British government has remained unbowed by the criticism, insisting the policy is needed to stop a flood of all-too-often deadly migrant crossings over the Channel from France.

More than 10,000 migrants have made the journey so far this year, a huge increase on previous years.

Rwanda, with a population of about 13 million, is already host to more than 130,00 refugees from multiple countries, Makolo said.

The first planned deportation of the migrants to Rwanda comes just before the East African country, which has often been under fire for rights abuses, is due to host Commonwealth leaders at a summit in the capital next week.

