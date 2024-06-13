Open Menu

Rwanda Says UN Agency 'lying' Over UK Deportation Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Rwanda says UN agency 'lying' over UK deportation plan

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rwanda on Wednesday accused the UN refugee agency of "lying" after the body alleged in court that asylum seekers sent to the East African nation from the UK could be resettled again and face persecution.

Britain's controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda has been mired in legal challenges but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has insisted it will proceed if his Conservative Party wins a July 4 general election.

On Monday, lawyers with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told the High Court in London that individuals under the scheme faced being moved on by Rwanda to a different country where they could face violence or persecution, in a process known as refoulement.

"UNHCR is lying," the Rwandan government said in a statement, accusing the agency of making "a series of wholly unserious allegations" against Kigali.

"The organisation seems intent on presenting fabricated allegations to UK courts about Rwanda's treatment of asylum seekers.

"

Monday's hearing in the UK -- where the UN body made a successful bid to intervene -- is the latest in a string of legal challenges dogging the initiative.

"The UNHCR has been consistently clear on its concerns regarding the serious risks that 'externalization' poses to refugees, including refoulement, and finds that the UK-Rwanda Asylum partnership shifts responsibility for making asylum decisions and for protecting refugees," the UNHCR said in a statement later Wednesday, declining to comment further.

Britain's ruling Conservatives say the deportation scheme is designed to deter migrants from attempting to cross the Channel to the UK from northern France, with Sunak stating it will start in early July.

However, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has promised to ditch the plan if his party wins the July 4 election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Prime Minister United Nations Lawyers France London Kigali United Kingdom Rwanda July From Government Refugee UNHCR Court Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

1 hour ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

1 hour ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

1 hour ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

1 hour ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

1 hour ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

1 hour ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From World