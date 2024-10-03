Rwanda to begin trials of vaccine for Marburg virus

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Rwanda is set to begin vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to treat Marburg virus disease, a senior government official said Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases has risen following an outbreak in the country last month.

“About to start vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to protect high-risk groups. Let’s work together to contain this,” Health State Minister Yvan Butera said on X.

Brian Chilombo, the World Health Organization (WHO) Rwanda country representative, said Rwanda is part of 17 African countries identified in January by the organization as ready and willing to try clinical trials.

“We have been working with Rwanda to get their scientists ready. There are some drugs and some vaccines not approved yet but of promise, so in the next few days, actually we will be bringing in some of those therapeutics and vaccines, working with not only the government, but also manufacturers, other countries and donors. For Marburg, we are looking forward to be able to come up with some therapeutics and vaccines that we can use,” he told Rwanda television on Wednesday.

Since the disease outbreak was announced late last month, Rwanda has recorded 36 cases with 11 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 25 people are in isolation and on treatment, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Butera said health officials are monitoring 410 contacts with a goal of breaking transmission chains.

He said five patients are now testing negative, pending further clinical and lab workouts.

Rwandan authorities have put out a set of measures to control the disease spread in the country including banning visits to hospitalized patients and limiting gatherings in case of death from Marburg.

In the event of death from Marburg, the Health ministry has prohibited wakes and vigils to reduce the risk of the virus transmission.

Funeral services for those who succumbed to Marburg will be restricted to a maximum of 50 people and visits to students in boarding schools have also been suspended.

Marburg, with a fatality ratio of up to 88%, is from the same virus family as Ebola, according to the World Health Organization.

Illness caused by the Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headaches and severe malaise.

Many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

Symptoms include high fever, strong headache, vomiting and muscle aches.