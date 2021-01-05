Rwanda to cut transport between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge

Rwandan Cabinet on Monday decided to suspend public and private transport for 15 days between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge, including the three that make up the capital city of Kigali

KIGALI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Rwandan Cabinet on Monday decided to suspend public and private transport for 15 days between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge, including the three that make up the capital city of Kigali.

Rwanda's single-day infections hit a new high of 172 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 8,848, with 6,816 recoveries and 105 deaths.

"The public needs to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements for essential services," said a cabinet statement that announced its resolutions.

The travel ban starting on Tuesday doesn't affect travel for medical reasons and essential services, as well as domestic and international tourists who have negative COVID-19 test results, according to the statement.

The cabinet also maintains the curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and required all business establishments including restaurants, shops, markets and malls to close by 6 p.m. daily.