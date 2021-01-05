UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda To Cut Transport Between Districts Amid COVID-19 Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:32 PM

Rwanda to cut transport between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge

Rwandan Cabinet on Monday decided to suspend public and private transport for 15 days between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge, including the three that make up the capital city of Kigali

KIGALI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Rwandan Cabinet on Monday decided to suspend public and private transport for 15 days between districts amid COVID-19 cases surge, including the three that make up the capital city of Kigali.

Rwanda's single-day infections hit a new high of 172 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 8,848, with 6,816 recoveries and 105 deaths.

"The public needs to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements for essential services," said a cabinet statement that announced its resolutions.

The travel ban starting on Tuesday doesn't affect travel for medical reasons and essential services, as well as domestic and international tourists who have negative COVID-19 test results, according to the statement.

The cabinet also maintains the curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and required all business establishments including restaurants, shops, markets and malls to close by 6 p.m. daily.

Related Topics

Business Kigali Market All From Cabinet P

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces four-stage Dubai Wo ..

4 minutes ago

Maintaining law and order, provision of security t ..

1 minute ago

Three murder accused acquitted in sargodha

1 minute ago

Sydney battles COVID-19 outbreak with four new loc ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 tended to 22101 affectees in 2021

14 minutes ago

Ajoka Theater to hold three-months acting course ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.