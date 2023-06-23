Rwanda to introduce electric buses in capital city

The Rwandan government has announced that it has signed an agreement with Africa's fuels and lubricants distributor, Vivo Energy, for the supply of over 200 electric buses to Kigali, Rwanda's capital

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):The Rwandan government has announced that it has signed an agreement with Africa's fuels and lubricants distributor, Vivo Energy, for the supply of over 200 electric buses to Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

The agreement follows the completion of a feasibility study by Vivo Energy, in conjunction with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the City of Kigali, on the electrification of the public bus fleet in Kigali, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Vivo Energy Rwanda will procure the buses and build a charging and maintenance depot under the agreement.

RDB chief executive Clare Akamanzi said the move will improve public transport in the capital city.