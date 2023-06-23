Open Menu

Rwanda To Introduce Electric Buses In Capital City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Rwanda to introduce electric buses in capital city

The Rwandan government has announced that it has signed an agreement with Africa's fuels and lubricants distributor, Vivo Energy, for the supply of over 200 electric buses to Kigali, Rwanda's capital

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):The Rwandan government has announced that it has signed an agreement with Africa's fuels and lubricants distributor, Vivo Energy, for the supply of over 200 electric buses to Kigali, Rwanda's capital.

The agreement follows the completion of a feasibility study by Vivo Energy, in conjunction with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the City of Kigali, on the electrification of the public bus fleet in Kigali, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Vivo Energy Rwanda will procure the buses and build a charging and maintenance depot under the agreement.

RDB chief executive Clare Akamanzi said the move will improve public transport in the capital city.

Related Topics

Africa Clare Kigali Rwanda Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

18 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

6 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

5 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

5 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

5 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

5 minutes ago
UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

43 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

30 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

29 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

30 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World