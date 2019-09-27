UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Welcomes First Group Of African Refugees From Libya

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A group of 66 African refugees and asylum-seekers have arrived in Kigali from Libya, the UN said, the first in what could be thousands of people being helped to flee the conflict-torn country.

The move follows a pledge by President Paul Kagame in 2017 to offer a "home" to Africans after reports emerged of the torture, violence and forced labour they suffer in Libya.

Earlier this month, Rwanda signed a deal with the African Union (AU) and the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR agreeing to take in African refugees and asylum-seekers stranded in Libya.

The Rwandan government has said it is prepared to accommodate as many as 30,000 evacuees, although the plan is for the programme to unfold in batches of 500 to prevent the country of 12 million from feeling overwhelmed.

"Just landed!" the United Nations refugee agency wrote on its Twitter account as the group landed in the Rwandan capital late Thursday.

The youngest passenger was a two-month-old girl born in Libya to Somali parents.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told journalists in Geneva Friday that 26 of the evacuees were unaccompanied children.

"One evacuee had not been outside a detention centre for more than four years. All evacuees were either Sudanese, Somali or Eritrean," he said.

A UN official told AFP Wednesday that a subsequent flightcarrying 125 people was planned for "between 10-12 October".

