Rwandan And Congolese Leaders To Meet Over Eastern DRC Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was due to meet his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in Tanzania on Saturday as regional leaders convene in a bid to defuse the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.

The group took the strategic city of Goma last week and is pushing into the neighbouring South Kivu province in the latest episode of decades-long turmoil in the region.

Kagame and Tshisekedi are due to attend a joint summit in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, bringing together the eight countries of the East African Community and 16-member South African Development Community.

Since the M23 re-emerged in 2021, several peace talks hosted by Angola and Kenya have failed.

Rwanda denies military support for the M23 but a UN report said last year it had around 4,000 troops in DRC and profited from smuggling vast amounts of gold and coltan -- a mineral vital to phones and laptops -- out of the country.

Rwanda accuses the DRC of sheltering the FDLR, an armed group created by ethnic Hutus who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

