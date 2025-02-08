Rwandan And Congolese Leaders To Meet Over Eastern DRC Conflict
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Bukavu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi were set to join talks in Tanzania on Saturday as regional leaders convened in a bid to defuse the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Rwanda- M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.
The group took the strategic city of Goma last week and is pushing into the neighbouring South Kivu province in the latest episode of decades-long turmoil in the region.
Kagame arrived for the summit in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, which brought together the eight countries of the East African Community and the 16-member South African Development Community.
However, the Congolese presidency confirmed Friday that Tshisekedi would only attend via video call.
The presidents of Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were among those present as the summit began.
Since the M23 re-emerged in 2021, peace talks hosted by either Angola and Kenya have failed and multiple ceasefires collapsed.
Rwanda denies military support for the M23 but a UN report said last year it had around 4,000 troops in DRC and profited from smuggling vast amounts of gold and coltan -- a mineral vital to phones and laptops -- out of the country.
Rwanda accuses the DRC of sheltering the FDLR, an armed group created by ethnic Hutus who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
