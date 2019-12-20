UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwandan Convicted Of Genocide Faces 30-year Jail Term

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Rwandan convicted of genocide faces 30-year jail term

Belgian prosecutors urged a court Friday to impose a 30-year jail term on a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Belgian prosecutors urged a court Friday to impose a 30-year jail term on a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres.

Fabien Neretse, a 71-year-old agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court.

"Bear in mind the extreme gravity of the facts... this will to exterminate the other," prosecutor Arnaud D'Oultremont told the jury, branding Neretse "pitiless" in his targeting of Rwanda's Tutsi minority.

Neretse, who protested his innocence throughout the trial, is the first person to be convicted in Belgium on a genocide charge.

He was also convicted of war crimes for 11 killings in Rwanda, under Belgium's code of universal jurisdiction for the most serious offences.

"You are sending a signal not only to Mr Neretse, but also the rest of the world," D'Oultremont said. "The signal will be clear; sir, madam, you will never sleep easy and Belgium will never be a land of impunity for genocidaires and war criminals.

"You'll never be welcome and we'll track you to the end," he said, stressing that Neretse had never admitted his crimes nor expressed regret.

Neretse remained passive in the dock during the sentencing hearing, just as he had while the verdict was read, but his lawyer continued to protest his innocence.

"My client will not confess because his it not guilty. The innocent do not confess," said defence counsel Jean Flamme, adding that for the elderly Neretse, a jail term would be "a slow, terrible death."His defence hung on questioning the credibility of the multiple witnesses called against him -- but prosecutors managed to prove that the exile has been living a lie for a quarter of a century.

Belgium has already held four trials and condemned eight perpetrators of killings in its former colony, but Neretse is the first defendant to be specifically convicted of the most grave charge -- genocide.

Related Topics

Hearing Century Protest World Minority Jail France Brussels Belgium Rwanda Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Digital Photography with HUAWEI Y9 ..

47 minutes ago

IMF approves second tranche of $452 m for Pakistan

56 minutes ago

China to nurture new engines of foreign trade

51 seconds ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces merit ..

53 seconds ago

Motorway police to impose heavy fines on violation ..

56 seconds ago

Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.