Rwandan convicted of genocide faces 30-year jail term

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Belgian prosecutors urged a court Friday to impose a 30-year jail term on a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres.

Fabien Neretse, a 71-year-old agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court.

"Bear in mind the extreme gravity of the facts... this will to exterminate the other," prosecutor Arnaud D'Oultremont told the jury, branding Neretse "pitiless" in his targeting of Rwanda's Tutsi minority.

Neretse, who protested his innocence throughout the trial, is the first person to be convicted in Belgium on a genocide charge.

He was also convicted of war crimes for 11 killings in Rwanda, under Belgium's code of universal jurisdiction for the most serious offences.

"You are sending a signal not only to Mr Neretse, but also the rest of the world," D'Oultremont said. "The signal will be clear; sir, madam, you will never sleep easy and Belgium will never be a land of impunity for genocidaires and war criminals.

"You'll never be welcome and we'll track you to the end," he said, stressing that Neretse had never admitted his crimes nor expressed regret.

Neretse remained passive in the dock during the sentencing hearing, just as he had while the verdict was read, but his lawyer continued to protest his innocence.

"My client will not confess because his it not guilty. The innocent do not confess," said defence counsel Jean Flamme, adding that for the elderly Neretse, a jail term would be "a slow, terrible death."His defence hung on questioning the credibility of the multiple witnesses called against him -- but prosecutors managed to prove that the exile has been living a lie for a quarter of a century.

Belgium has already held four trials and condemned eight perpetrators of killings in its former colony, but Neretse is the first defendant to be specifically convicted of the most grave charge -- genocide.