Rwandan Foreign Minister's Trip To Russia Postponed - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Visit of Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta to Russia, scheduled for this week, has been postponed, the African country's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.
"It is postponed ... the reasons are not reported," the embassy said.
