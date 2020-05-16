UrduPoint.com
Rwandan Genocide 'financier' Arrested In France

Rwandan genocide 'financier' arrested in France

French police arrested on Saturday one of the last key suspects sought over the Rwandan genocide, officials said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :French police arrested on Saturday one of the last key suspects sought over the Rwandan genocide, officials said.

Felicien Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men and accused of financing the genocide, was living under a false identity in the French capital's suburbs, the public prosecutor's office and the police said in a joint statement.

