Open Menu

Rwandan Health Minister Urges Vigilance As Marburg Virus Claims 15 Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Rwandan health minister urges vigilance as Marburg virus claims 15 lives

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana on Thursday urged increased vigilance as the country continues to battle the deadly Marburg virus disease, which has claimed 15 lives and infected 63 since the outbreak began.

One month after confirming the Marburg outbreak, Nsanzimana reported positive progress, saying "We have had 10 cumulative days with no new deaths and only one new case during the same period."

The new case, recorded on Wednesday, involves a health worker who has been caring for infected patients at a treatment center since the outbreak was announced in late September.

"While one case in the last 10 days is a good trend, we must remember that it is not yet over," he added during a virtual media briefing.

Nsanzimana said that more than 1,280 people have been vaccinated, including those at high risk of contracting the virus.

The number of contact persons for Marburg patients has decreased, down from more than 1,000 to about 500, he said, adding that the ministry will continue testing everyone presenting symptoms of the virus, with over 5,000 people tested so far.

Rwanda began vaccine trials for the Marburg virus earlier this month and has received about 1,700 investigational vaccine doses from the Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Related Topics

Progress Same Rwanda September Media From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World