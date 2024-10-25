Rwandan health minister urges vigilance as Marburg virus claims 15 lives

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana on Thursday urged increased vigilance as the country continues to battle the deadly Marburg virus disease, which has claimed 15 lives and infected 63 since the outbreak began.

One month after confirming the Marburg outbreak, Nsanzimana reported positive progress, saying "We have had 10 cumulative days with no new deaths and only one new case during the same period."

The new case, recorded on Wednesday, involves a health worker who has been caring for infected patients at a treatment center since the outbreak was announced in late September.

"While one case in the last 10 days is a good trend, we must remember that it is not yet over," he added during a virtual media briefing.

Nsanzimana said that more than 1,280 people have been vaccinated, including those at high risk of contracting the virus.

The number of contact persons for Marburg patients has decreased, down from more than 1,000 to about 500, he said, adding that the ministry will continue testing everyone presenting symptoms of the virus, with over 5,000 people tested so far.

Rwanda began vaccine trials for the Marburg virus earlier this month and has received about 1,700 investigational vaccine doses from the Sabin Vaccine Institute.