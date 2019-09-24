Rwandan opposition party member stabbed to death

A Rwandan opposition party said Tuesday that one of its officials had been stabbed and murdered, fuelling concerns over a string of unsolved killings of its members

Victoire Ingabire, leader of the unregistered but vocal FDU-Inkingi party, said Syridio Dusabumuremyi had been attacked by two men on Monday night in the shop where he worked.

"Our party deplores the assassination of its national coordinator, Mr Dusabumuremyi. He was savagely stabbed by two individuals this Monday shortly after 9pm," Ingabire told AFP.

"After several unsolved assassinations of our party members, we have no hope that his murder will be fully investigated and solved," she added.

Rwandan police said two suspects had already been detained.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder and investigations are ongoing," the Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) said in a statement.

Ingabire's party has lost several members to mysterious deaths and disappearances, which it sees as an attack on dissenting voices in the country.

In March, party spokeman Anselm Mutuyimana, was abducted and his body was found in a forested area in the west of the country.

A man was later arrested as a suspect in his death, but no details around the suspect were provided.

RIB spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi told AFP "investigations are ongoing." Another member, Eugene Ndereyimana, has been missing since July and is feared dead.

Ingabire, a critic of the government, was released from jail in September last year after receiving an unexpected presidential pardon.

She was arrested in 2010 as she planned to contest elections against President Paul Kagame.

Ingabire, an ethnic Hutu, was accused of "genocide ideology" and "divisionism" after publicly questioning the government narrative of the 1994 genocide of mostly Tutsi people that killed around 800,000 people.

Members of Ingabire's party were frequently arrested during her detention, and human rights groups accused the military of torturing them.

Rights groups accuse Kagame of ruling with an iron fist, clamping down on dissent and opposition politicians.