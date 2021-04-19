UrduPoint.com
Rwandan Report Says France 'bears Significant Responsibility' Over Genocide

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant responsibility' over genocide

France "bears significant responsibility" for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the 1994 horror, said a report commissioned by Kigali that was released Monday

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :France "bears significant responsibility" for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the 1994 horror, said a report commissioned by Kigali that was released Monday.

"It is our conclusion that the French government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide," concluded the nearly 600-page report into France's role in the pogrom that saw some 800,000 people killed between April and July 1994.

More Stories From World

