Rwandan report says France 'bears significant responsibility' over genocide

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :France "bears significant responsibility" for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the 1994 horror, said a report commissioned by Kigali that was released Monday.

"It is our conclusion that the French government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide," concluded the nearly 600-page report into France's role in the pogrom that saw some 800,000 people killed between April and July 1994.

