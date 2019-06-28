Rwandan Trade Minister Believes Nigeria Will Eventually Join Pan-African Free Trade Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Rwandan Trade Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye believes that Nigeria will sooner or later join the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement since the country's role in the economy of the continent is comparable to that of Germany in the European Union.

The AfCFTA has so far been signed by 52 out of the 55 African Union states. Nigeria, Benin and Eritrea are the only three states that have not yet joined the pan-continental deal. On May 31, the AfCFTA entered into force after being ratified by the necessary threshold of 22 signatories.

"I don't see how the biggest economy in Africa would not be in the FTA. It's like we would speak about the EU without having Germany. Can anyone say that Germany did not benefit from the EU? Far from it.

So these fears have to be discussed," Hakuziyaremye told Sputnik in an interview.

Every country has to go through their own national consultations and make sure their private sector and population are prepared for AfCFTA rules, she said.

"Some of the countries, of course, want to protect some of their industries ... I think we have to respect each country's journey to joining in," the minister noted.

Any common market gradually opens up for free trade, she concluded.

Last week, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik that the country was "cautious" about signing the AfCFTA agreement as it wanted to make sure that the deal "adequately" represented the interests of all participants.

In 2017, Nigeria's GDP was $376 billion, the largest on the continent.