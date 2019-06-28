UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwandan Trade Minister Believes Nigeria Will Eventually Join Pan-African Free Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Rwandan Trade Minister Believes Nigeria Will Eventually Join Pan-African Free Trade Deal

Rwandan Trade Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye believes that Nigeria will sooner or later join the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement since the country's role in the economy of the continent is comparable to that of Germany in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Rwandan Trade Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye believes that Nigeria will sooner or later join the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement since the country's role in the economy of the continent is comparable to that of Germany in the European Union.

The AfCFTA has so far been signed by 52 out of the 55 African Union states. Nigeria, Benin and Eritrea are the only three states that have not yet joined the pan-continental deal. On May 31, the AfCFTA entered into force after being ratified by the necessary threshold of 22 signatories.

"I don't see how the biggest economy in Africa would not be in the FTA. It's like we would speak about the EU without having Germany. Can anyone say that Germany did not benefit from the EU? Far from it.

So these fears have to be discussed," Hakuziyaremye told Sputnik in an interview.

Every country has to go through their own national consultations and make sure their private sector and population are prepared for AfCFTA rules, she said.

"Some of the countries, of course, want to protect some of their industries ... I think we have to respect each country's journey to joining in," the minister noted.

Any common market gradually opens up for free trade, she concluded.

Last week, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik that the country was "cautious" about signing the AfCFTA agreement as it wanted to make sure that the deal "adequately" represented the interests of all participants.

In 2017, Nigeria's GDP was $376 billion, the largest on the continent.

Related Topics

Africa Russia European Union Germany Eritrea Benin Nigeria May 2017 Market All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Putin Holds On-The-Go Talks With Merkel, Trudeau o ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch roll out fines for mobile-using cyclists

2 minutes ago

Opposition leader criticize KP Govt for ignoring s ..

2 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan's Safety in Russian Jail Gua ..

2 minutes ago

Putin invites Trump to Russia to mark war annivers ..

30 minutes ago

FPCCI urges promotion of durable bilateral trade t ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.