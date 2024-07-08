Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Some 3,000-4,000 Rwandan soldiers fought alongside M23 rebels in east DR Congo, said a UN experts report seen by AFP Monday, which noted that Kigali had "de facto control" of the group's operations.

The North Kivu province has been in the grip of the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebellion since the end of 2021, with the group seizing swathes of territory in the region and installing a parallel regime in areas now under its control.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group. Kigali has never acknowledged its troops were operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the report commissioned by the UN Security Council said the Rwandan army's "de facto control and direction over M23 operations" renders the country "liable for the actions of M23".

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) military interventions and operations in the Nyiragongo, Rutshuru and Masisi territories -- all in North Kivu -- "were critical to the impressive territorial expansion achieved between January and March 2024" by the M23, the report stated.

The report's researchers estimated that at the time of writing in April the number of Rwandan troops were "matching if not surpassing" the number of M23 soldiers, thought to be at around 3,000.

The report contains authenticated photographs, drone footage, video recordings, testimony and intelligence, which it says confirm the RDF's systematic border incursions.

The footage and photos show rows of armed men in uniform, operating equipment such as artillery and armoured vehicles with radar and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as trucks to transport troops.

Until the end of 2023, Rwandan authorities publicly denied that their troops were operating alongside M23 rebels in Nord Kivu, but since then Kigali has no longer commented directly on such accusations.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on June 20 on France 24 "we are ready to fight" against the Democratic Republic of Congo if necessary, although he avoided the question of his country's military presence in the country.

For several months the United States, France, Belgium and the European Union have been calling on Rwanda to withdraw its forces and ground-to-air missiles from Congolese soil and to stop supporting the M23.