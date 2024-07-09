Rwandan Troops Fought Alongside M23 Rebels In DR Congo: UN Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Some 3,000-4,000 Rwandan soldiers fought alongside M23 rebels in east DR Congo, said a UN expert report seen by AFP Monday, which noted that Kigali had "de facto control" of the group's operations.
The DR Congo's North Kivu province has been in the grip of the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebellion since the end of 2021, with the group seizing swathes of territory and installing a parallel regime in areas under its control.
Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group. Kigali has never acknowledged its troops were operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
But the report commissioned by the UN Security Council said the Rwandan army's "de facto control and direction over M23 operations" renders the country "liable for the actions of M23".
Rwandan military activity in Nyiragongo, Rutshuru, and Masisi territories -- all in North Kivu -- "were critical to the impressive territorial expansion achieved between January and March 2024" by the M23, the report stated.
Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Democratic Republic of Congo of having "consistently threatened war on Rwanda", and said Kigali "will continue to defend itself".
The report's researchers estimated that at the time of writing in April, Rwandan troops were "matching if not surpassing" the number of M23 soldiers, thought to be at around 3,000.
Until the end of 2023, Rwandan authorities publicly denied that their troops were operating alongside M23 rebels in North Kivu, but have not directly commented since then.
The report contains authenticated photographs, drone footage, video recordings, testimony, and intelligence, which it says confirm the Rwandan military's systematic border incursions.
The footage and photos show uniformed men with artillery and armoured vehicles featuring radar and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as troop carriers.
The UN's Special Representative in DRC Bintou Keita told AFP that "M23 tend to dictate what (UN) peacekeepers can or cannot do" -- taking a toll on relief operations and local people.
"I think it's unacceptable that an armed group under sanctions is going to dictate to a peacekeeping mission," said Keita, also head of the MONUSCO peacekeeping force in the country which is due to withdraw from North Kivu at Kinshasa's request.
She earlier said that Rwandan support was "enabling (M23) to make major territorial gains across Eastern DRC".
Washington's UN envoy Stephanie Sullivan called for the Security Council to oppose the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers from North Kivu.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 July 2024
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine aims for air defenses at NATO summit5 minutes ago
-
'Grinding' England hope for spark against Netherlands in Euros semi5 minutes ago
-
European stocks drop after French election15 minutes ago
-
Defiant Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats15 minutes ago
-
Euros final beckons for one of imperfect England or the Netherlands45 minutes ago
-
Djokovic cruises at Wimbledon, Zverev crashes55 minutes ago
-
Russian missiles kill 37 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children's hospital55 minutes ago
-
Guatemalan ex-prosecutor sentenced in 'politically motivated' case1 hour ago
-
UNRWA calls for 'independent' probe into Gaza school bombing1 hour ago
-
Anderson urges next generation to embrace Test cricket as exit looms1 hour ago
-
Fritz roars back to end 'one leg' Zverev's Wimbledon hopes7 hours ago
-
Djokovic blasts fans' 'disrespect' after reaching 60th Slam quarter-final7 hours ago