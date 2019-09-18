Rwandan warlord shot dead by Congolese military: DRC army

A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army , a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Sylvestre Mudacumura, commander of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) that has often been accused of committing atrocities, was "definitively neutralised" in DRC's North Kivu province on Tuesday night, General Leon-Richard Kasonga told AFP.