Rwandan Warlord Shot Dead By Congolese Military: DRC Army
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:42 PM
A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday
Sylvestre Mudacumura, commander of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) that has often been accused of committing atrocities, was "definitively neutralised" in DRC's North Kivu province on Tuesday night, General Leon-Richard Kasonga told AFP.