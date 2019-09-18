UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwandan Warlord Shot Dead By Congolese Military: DRC Army

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Rwandan warlord shot dead by Congolese military: DRC army

A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Sylvestre Mudacumura, commander of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) that has often been accused of committing atrocities, was "definitively neutralised" in DRC's North Kivu province on Tuesday night, General Leon-Richard Kasonga told AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Army Rwanda Criminals Court

Recent Stories

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

59 seconds ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches first b ..

16 minutes ago

Two booked for killing a woman in Rajanpur

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court converts death sentence of seven mur ..

4 minutes ago

2019 China Int'l Industry Fair kicks off in Shangh ..

4 minutes ago

UAE delegation concludes visit to European countri ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.