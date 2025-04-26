Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Belgium's foreign minister told AFP that Rwanda's "legitimate" security concerns in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo could not justify its former colony's backing for the M23 armed group.

In an interview with AFP, Maxime Prevot urged both sides to negotiate an end to the conflict in the DRC's troubled east, where the M23 has seized swathes of territory from the Congolese government.

"There will be no military solution in the east of the Congo. We need dialogue," Prevot told AFP after meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the capital Kampala on Friday.

"The situation there remains extremely precarious and the local population pays the price every day," the minister added, raising concerns of human rights abuses.

"There is an urgent need to act."

Since the beginning of 2025 the M23 armed group has forced the Congolese army out of swathes of the DRC's mineral-rich east, triggering a worsening humanitarian crisis and displacing hundreds of thousands.

UN experts and some Western countries have accused Rwanda of backing the M23, whose lightning offensive has raised fears of a regional war.

President Paul Kagame's government denies offering the M23 military support, but argues it faces threats from armed groups linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide present in the DRC's east.

Prevot said Rwanda's security concerns were understandable, but its actions in the eastern DRC were unacceptable.

"I think that Rwanda, and it is legitimate, is looking for security," Prevot said.

"But I fully disagree with Rwanda considering the way it is acting in the east of Congo."

- No colonialism 'regrets' -

Prevot denied Belgium's position was linked to its colonial history. Belgium ruled Rwanda and neighbouring Burundi from 1916 to 1962.

Rwanda, which according to UN experts maintains 4,000 troops in the DRC to support the M23, severed diplomatic links with Belgium in March because of its stance on the conflict.

"We do not have any feeling of past colonialism regrets," Prevot said.

"And certainly not for me. I have a lot of respect for Rwanda."

Prevot welcomed mediation efforts by Qatar and the United States between the DRC, the M23 and Rwanda but cautioned against false optimism.

"I hope I'm not being naive with the positive announcements" made this week, the minister said.

The DRC and the M23 issued a statement this week pledging to work towards a ceasefire and to engage in dialogue to end the conflict, with Qatar facilitating the talks.

Responding to suggestions that the parties to the talks were using a lull in the fighting to prepare a further military offensive, Prevot said: "I hope that this is not a kind of smokescreen and that everybody is sincere."

Prevot acknowledged Belgium's limited influence, given diplomatic tensions with Rwanda, but said efforts should continue.

"I hope it will be possible in the coming months to reopen, maybe discreetly, maybe informally, communication channels," the foreign minister said.

"The way Belgium is reacting is not against Rwanda, it's for the defence of international law, humanitarian law, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

- 'Buffer zone' -

Kristof Titeca, a Belgian academic specialising in the African Great Lakes region, told AFP that Belgium has played a key role in Europe advocating for sanctions against Rwanda.

But he warned that the situation on the ground remains fragile, while domestic Congolese politics complicated the picture.

"It has become close to impossible for Kinshasa to regain the territories lost to M23 and Rwanda," Titeca said.

Any outside power hoping to intervene would have "to navigate both Rwanda's support for M23 and the structural weaknesses in the Congolese political system", he added.

Titeca said Rwanda's minimum objective appears to be the establishment of a "buffer zone" in the eastern DRC, either through the M23 or through influence over a local administration.

Following his visit to Uganda, Prevot will continue his tour in Burundi and the DRC.

str-jcp/djt/sbk