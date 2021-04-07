(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kigali (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday welcomed a historic report commissioned by Paris that concluded France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide in his country.

"We welcome this report, because it marks an important step toward a common understanding of what took place. It also marks the change, it shows the desire, even for leaders in France, to move forward with a good understanding of what happened," Kagame said at annual ceremonies to mark the start of the genocide, in which some 800,000 people died.