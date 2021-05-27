UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda's Kagame Says Macron Speech 'more Valuable Than An Apology'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:46 PM

Rwanda's Kagame says Macron speech 'more valuable than an apology'

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday hailed a speech by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron recognising France's role and responsibility in the 1994 genocide

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday hailed a speech by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron recognising France's role and responsibility in the 1994 genocide.

"His words were something more valuable than an apology. They were the truth," he told a joint press conference after the two leaders met in Kigali.

Macron said he "recognises" France's role which included backing the former genocidal regime in Rwanda and ignoring warnings of the impending massacres which left some 800,000 mostly Tutsis dead.

His highly anticipated speech did not contain a formal apology, but he went further than his predecessors and said that only those who had survived the horrors "can maybe forgive, give us the gift of forgiveness.

" Macron's visit is aimed at turning the page on decades of diplomatic tensions over the genocide and Kagame said relations would only strengthen going forward.

"France and Rwanda are going to relate much better to the benefit of both our peoples, economically, politically and in terms of culture," he said.

"But the relationship between our two countries will never be entirely conventional. There is a special familiarity resulting from the complex and terrible history we share, for better or for worse.

"We have chosen to make it for the better. We wish to form a strong and sustainable relationship, based on priorities that matter to both Rwanda and France."

Related Topics

Dead France Visit Kigali Rwanda From Share

Recent Stories

3 trains to stop at Qila Sattar Shah for 4 days

3 minutes ago

Ningbo's efforts in rural revitalization impressiv ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan government to install solar energy sys ..

3 minutes ago

Ward Boy dies of coronavirus

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,137 reco ..

35 minutes ago

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.