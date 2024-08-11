Rwanda's Kagame To Be Sworn In For Fourth Term
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Rwanda's all-powerful President Paul Kagame is to be sworn in on Sunday for another five years after sweeping to victory in elections last month with more than 99 percent of the vote.
A number of African leaders are to attend the inauguration at a 45,000-seat stadium in Kigali where crowds started gathering from the early morning.
The outcome of the July 15 poll was never in doubt for the iron-fisted Kagame, who has ruled the small African nation since the 1994 genocide, as de facto leader and then president.
He won 99.18 percent of ballots cast to secure a fourth term in power, according to the National Electoral Commission said.
Rights activists said the 66-year-old's overwhelming victory was a stark reminder of the lack of democracy in Rwanda.
Only two candidates were authorised to run against him out of eight applicants, with several prominent Kagame critics barred.
Democratic Green Party leader Frank Habineza scraped into second place with 0.5 percent of the vote against 0.32 percent for independent Philippe Mpayimana.
The inauguration is due to start at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT), according to state media.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
French police win plaudits after high-risk Olympics12 minutes ago
-
England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses12 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Pegula to face Anisimova in Toronto final12 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive12 minutes ago
-
Fire at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant13 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Pegula to face Anisimova in Toronto final22 minutes ago
-
Zverev out, Rublev advances on rainy day in Montreal22 minutes ago
-
Hamas demands Biden truce plan implemented as Gazans flee Israeli advance22 minutes ago
-
'Waiting for death': desperate plight of Tigray's war displaced22 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'23 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeastern Australia33 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'52 minutes ago