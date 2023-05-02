RWE, Siemens Gamesa Sign Contract on Construction of 1,000-MW Onshore Wind Farms by 2027

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Germany's energy company RWE and Siemens Gamesa, a German-Spanish joint venture, signed a contract on Tuesday on the construction of onshore wind farms in Europe, generating 1,000 megawatts of electricity, by 2027.

"Strong partnership: RWE has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa. RWE plans to build onshore wind farms in Europe with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts using Siemens Gamesa turbines by 2027. Siemens Gamesa will thus become a leading supplier of large components for the RWE project pipeline," RWE said in a statement.

RWE will mainly purchase Siemens Gamesa 5.

X wind turbines with a flexible capacity of 6.6-7 megawatts, including in Germany, according to the statement. Besides, the onshore platforms will also use Siemens Gamesa 4.X turbines. The agreement also includes a service contract, which, in turn, will eventually allow RWE itself to carry maintenance for the turbines.

The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

RWE is one of Europe's five largest energy corporations. It operates in the field of electricity and gas supplies across Europe. Siemens Gamesa is the world's second largest wind turbines producer. Its headquarters are located in Spain.