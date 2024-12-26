RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Drive In City Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with the Urban Unit team from Lahore carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Councils-19 Satellite Town and UC- 21 Dhoke Kala Khan here on Thursday
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams conveyed the message of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif "Saaf Suthra Punjab" to the residents of the area and asked the shopkeepers and residents to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
