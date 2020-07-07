Ryabkov After Open Skies Treaty Talks: Russia No Longer Trusts US as Partner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief on Monday, after the video conference of the Open Skies Treaty participating nations, that it was necessary to gradually restore Russia's trust in the United States.

The US has sent "to the ash-heap of history" numerous treaties and agreements, Russia's deputy foreign minister noted.

"This is a regretful development. We no longer see the US as a partner with whom it is possible to negotiate, we have lost trust in Washington as a partner, and I believe it is necessary to start gradually restoring it, using the 'baby steps' tactics," Ryabkov said, as aired by Izvestia tv.