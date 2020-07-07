UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov After Open Skies Treaty Talks: Russia No Longer Trusts US As Partner

Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief on Monday, after the video conference of the Open Skies Treaty participating nations, that it was necessary to gradually restore Russia's trust in the United States.

The US has  sent "to the ash-heap of history" numerous treaties and agreements, Russia's deputy foreign minister noted.

"This is a regretful development. We no longer see the US as a partner with whom it is possible to negotiate, we have lost trust in Washington as a partner, and I believe it  is necessary to start gradually restoring it, using the 'baby steps' tactics," Ryabkov said, as aired by Izvestia tv.

