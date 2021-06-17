Ryabkov Believes Russia, US Can Start Strategic Stability Consultations in Coming Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief that Russia and the United States could start their strategic stability consultations, which the presidents agreed to launch, already in the coming weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to lay the groundwork for future arms control through strategic stability consultations. In addition, they reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

"We are yet to determine the dates, but by all appearances, this is a matter of weeks, not months," Ryabkov told Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

It will be quite difficult to align approaches, but Russia is ready to face this "higher diplomatic mathematics" challenge, the high-ranking diplomat assured.

"It is important to have not only political will, but also a creative approach. This will be fully ensured from our side. We have sufficient expertise. Interdepartmental interaction is efficient. We hope that the US side will show an equally high level of professionalism," Ryabkov added.