UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov, Billingslea Discuss Russian-US Cooperation On Arms Control

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Ryabkov, Billingslea Discuss Russian-US Cooperation on Arms Control

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation on arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation on arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 5, a meeting was held in Helsinki within the framework of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic issues with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US President's Special Envoy Marshall Billingslea. The parties exchanged assessments regarding the state of affairs and further prospects on the track of bilateral cooperation on arms control," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Helsinki October

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Gender Balance I ..

42 minutes ago

RAK International Airport to welcome all passenger ..

42 minutes ago

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

57 minutes ago

KPK defeats Sindh by eight wickets in National T20 ..

2 minutes ago

CTP finalizes traffic plan

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two suspected motorbike snatchers, r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.