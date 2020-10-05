Ryabkov, Billingslea Discuss Russian-US Cooperation on Arms Control

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation on arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation on arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 5, a meeting was held in Helsinki within the framework of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic issues with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US President's Special Envoy Marshall Billingslea. The parties exchanged assessments regarding the state of affairs and further prospects on the track of bilateral cooperation on arms control," the statement says.