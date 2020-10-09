Ryabkov, Billingslea to Speak by Phone Early Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea will speak by phone next week amid a push by the United States to secure a new nuclear deal before the November 3 presidential election, Axios reported on Friday.

The US believes that a deal could be reached within a week or so, if Russia is ready for serious negotiations, the report added.

On Tuesday, Billingslea praised the "important progress" achieved at nuclear arms control negotiations with Ryabkov in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.