UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov, Billingslea To Speak By Phone Early Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ryabkov, Billingslea to Speak by Phone Early Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea will speak by phone next week amid a push by the United States to secure a new nuclear deal before the November 3 presidential election, Axios reported on Friday.

The US believes that a deal could be reached within a week or so, if Russia is ready for serious negotiations, the report added.

On Tuesday, Billingslea praised the "important progress" achieved at nuclear arms control negotiations with Ryabkov in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Related Topics

Election Russia Nuclear Helsinki Progress United States November

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

17 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Priz ..

18 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

18 minutes ago

US Urges Turkey to 'Pull Back' S-400 Defense Syste ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.