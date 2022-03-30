UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia In Western Countries 'Disgusting'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov characterized Russophobia in Western countries, when Russians are punished on the basis of language, as "disgusting."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov characterized Russophobia in Western countries, when Russians are punished on the basis of language, as "disgusting."

"This is disgusting. We see how people in different places in Europe are being harassed just because they speak Russian among themselves," he told RT, when asked to comment on the statement of the Polish representative that Russophobia in the West had become a new reality.

Such behavior, Ryabkov noted, does not correspond to European values.

"We will draw conclusions from this," the Russian diplomat promised.

The Russophobia of the collective West lies at its foundation, they hate the Russians not because of the situation in Ukraine, but because of Russia's desire for an independent policy, Ryabkov said.

"We will expose the disgusting and unacceptable policy of the collective West, which lies at its very foundation. We say that this is not because of Ukraine, not because of what is happening there, but simply because they hate Russia, they do not believe that there is a place for an independent Russian policy and an independent pole of Russia in the new global order, which we will defend," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe From

Recent Stories

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in ..

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine ..

COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine programme

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibit ..

Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kas ..

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

2 minutes ago
 'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

6 minutes ago
 CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak ..

CM GB expresses deep sorrow over martyrdom of pak army personnel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.