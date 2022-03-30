Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov characterized Russophobia in Western countries, when Russians are punished on the basis of language, as "disgusting."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov characterized Russophobia in Western countries, when Russians are punished on the basis of language, as "disgusting."

"This is disgusting. We see how people in different places in Europe are being harassed just because they speak Russian among themselves," he told RT, when asked to comment on the statement of the Polish representative that Russophobia in the West had become a new reality.

Such behavior, Ryabkov noted, does not correspond to European values.

"We will draw conclusions from this," the Russian diplomat promised.

The Russophobia of the collective West lies at its foundation, they hate the Russians not because of the situation in Ukraine, but because of Russia's desire for an independent policy, Ryabkov said.

"We will expose the disgusting and unacceptable policy of the collective West, which lies at its very foundation. We say that this is not because of Ukraine, not because of what is happening there, but simply because they hate Russia, they do not believe that there is a place for an independent Russian policy and an independent pole of Russia in the new global order, which we will defend," he said.