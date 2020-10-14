Ryabkov Calls US Statement on New START Agreements With Russia 'Nonsense'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called statement of US President's special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, about the alleged achievement of agreements with Russia on strategic offensive arms "nonsense" and "rigging."

"This is rigging, nonsense," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

According to Ryabkov, the United States and Russia have different views on how to build arms control in the future.

"We had an opportunity to convey to the United States these approaches of ours in various forms, including on paper.

Therefore, there are no grounds for creating such illusions and for presenting this whole situation as being in a state of high dynamics and constructive, in the direction of this or that breakthrough agreement. The United States has no grounds for this," Ryabkov said.

"If the Americans agreed with our documents, which we handed over to them, and accepted them, then such an agreement could be reached even tomorrow. But in conditions of such differences, I cannot imagine on what basis my colleagues in Washington make such assumptions," the deputy foreign minister noted.