UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov Calls US Statement On New START Agreements With Russia 'Nonsense'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ryabkov Calls US Statement on New START Agreements With Russia 'Nonsense'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called statement of US President's special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, about the alleged achievement of agreements with Russia on strategic offensive arms "nonsense" and "rigging."

"This is rigging, nonsense," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

According to Ryabkov, the United States and Russia have different views on how to build arms control in the future.

"We had an opportunity to convey to the United States these approaches of ours in various forms, including on paper.

Therefore, there are no grounds for creating such illusions and for presenting this whole situation as being in a state of high dynamics and constructive, in the direction of this or that breakthrough agreement. The United States has no grounds for this," Ryabkov said.

"If the Americans agreed with our documents, which we handed over to them, and accepted them, then such an agreement could be reached even tomorrow. But in conditions of such differences, I cannot imagine on what basis my colleagues in Washington make such assumptions," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

18 minutes ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

33 minutes ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

1 hour ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.