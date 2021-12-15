UrduPoint.com

Ryabkov Calls US Statements On Sending Military Personnel To Europe Provocative Signal

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The recent remarks by the White House on the possible sending of military personnel to Eastern Europe in case of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine is a provocative signal, the United States should instead focus on Russia's proposal to discuss security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late on Tuesday that the US is studying the possibility of sending military personnel to Eastern Europe in the event of an aggravation of the situation over Ukraine.

"These are provocative signals. It is unclear why the US administration is doing this, instead of paying in-depth, focused attention to an alternative way of real strengthening security offered by Russia in the form of the above-mentioned guarantees," Ryabkov said.

More Stories From World

