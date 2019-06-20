UrduPoint.com
Ryabkov Confirms Joint Commission Meeting On Iranian Nuclear Deal To Be Held On June 28

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would be held in the Austrian capital on June 28

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the commission's meeting with the participation of deputy foreign ministers would take place in Vienna on June 28.

"Yes, [the meeting] will be held in Vienna on June 28, and I will go there," the Russian diplomat said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington are mounting ever since the US abrupt withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal back in May 2018. A year later, the situation only worsens, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

In May this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

