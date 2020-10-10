UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryabkov Denies Russia, US 'Close' To Deal On Nuclear Warhead Freeze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Ryabkov Denies Russia, US 'Close' to Deal on Nuclear Warhead Freeze

Russia and the United States have not agreed to continue freezing their nuclear arsenals, and it is unclear what guides media reports that claim to the contrary, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Russia and the United States have not agreed to continue freezing their nuclear arsenals, and it is unclear what guides media reports that claim to the contrary, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday.

The AP news agency reported on Friday, citing a source, that the two countries had agreed in principle to continue freezing their nuclear stockpiles. If it holds, an agreement could be reportedly announced before the November presidential election and may potentially lead to the New START extension. According to the source, the US has informed Russia that if the talks drag out beyond the election, it will demand more concessions from Moscow.

Commenting on the media reports, Ryabkov said that Russia is not ruling that the sides could first secure a "framework agreement that would allow us to talk about defining the main directions and parameters of further work.

"

"But we are simply not ruling it out. We have not got closer, and, I stress this, we have not got closer to reaching such an agreement with the US. As for the attempts of the Americans to present the case as if we were on the threshold of such an agreement and it won't be long until it is achieved, it is not clear what they are based on," Ryabkov said.

He added that his October 5 talks with US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Helsinki "demonstrated that huge differences remain, including with regard to central elements of such an agreement" and a freeze on nuclear arsenals.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Nuclear Helsinki Lead United States May October November Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Oath-taking ceremony of PTI north Punjab held

24 seconds ago

Fury in northern England as UK readies three-tiere ..

25 seconds ago

RugbyU: English Premiership results

27 seconds ago

Johnson Tells Macron UK Will Explore 'Every Avenue ..

28 seconds ago

AJK President urges for infusing complete unity to ..

30 seconds ago

Malaysia Arrests 6 Chinese Fishing Vessels With 60 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.