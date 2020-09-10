Ryabkov Discussed Strategic Stability With Italian Ambassador - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed the issues of strategic stability and arms control with Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The negotiations were held in Moscow on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation around the strategic stability and arms control," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The strategic stability and arms control issues are currently topical due to the upcoming expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) agreement between the United States and Russia in February. The talks on possible prolongation of the treaty are underway, but no deal has been reached so far.